Smarter E Products: High-voltage residential battery from Varta

German battery producer Varta is launching a new residential battery at the Smarter E Europe event, in Munich, Germany.

The Varta.wall product features a die-cast aluminum housing and requires an installation depth of only 10 centimeters. It is described by the manufacturer as one of the most space-saving storage systems on the market.

The high-voltage battery was developed in Germany and is manufactured at an unspecified location in Europe. It is available with a capacity of between 10 kWh and 20 kWh and its output ranges from 5.24 kW and 10.4 kW depending on the PV inverter used. Up to five systems can be connected together.

The storage system is capable of emergency power, with a special boost function leading to increased security of supply in emergency power operation. This increases the discharge rate (C rate), which is 0.5 in continuous operation, to 0.75 for a short time. As a result, the storage system can absorb peak loads, such as those that occur when electronic devices are started.

According to Varta, the installation of the storage systems is flexible and simple. This starts with the PV inverter compatibility, continues with the modularity and also includes the innovative solar module design and connector system.

“As a result, the storage can be installed in less than 30 minutes,” explains Dominik Gluba, Head of Operations Energy Storage Systems.

Varta.wall is compatible with various inverter brands, including SMA and Kostal. Further compatibilities are being prepared. The plug-in system ensures that no wiring of the system components is necessary.