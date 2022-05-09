Smarter E Products: Katek reveals PV inverter for residential applications

Katek’s new StecaGrid Hybrid 10023_3 hybrid PV inverter has a nominal power of 10 kW, an efficiency of 98.1%, and a European efficiency rating of 97.9%.

German PV inverter manufacturer Katek Memmingen GmbH is presenting a new three-phase inverter for applications in residential solar projects at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany, this week.

The StecaGrid Hybrid 10023_3 hybrid inverter has a nominal power of 10 kW, an efficiency of 98.1%, and a European efficiency rate of 97.9%.

“In combination with the optional StecaGrid switch, the device can shut off a home from the network if there is a power failure and convert to standby power mode,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “Our solution ensures that the hybrid inverter supplies all three phases in the home grid, making it possible to continue to use all end devices without any problem.”

The device measures 610 mm x 552 mm x 200 mm and weighs 33 kg. It features two MPP trackers and has a maximum input power of 6 kW per tracker.

The maximum input voltage is 900 V and the MPP voltage range is between 420 V and 740 V. It also features anIP20-rated protection and has a night power consumption of 0.1 W.

“With its passive cooling, the StecaGrid Hybrid 10023_3 is designed for particularly low-maintenance, low-noise operation. Thanks to the ventilator-free design, the hybrid inverter is functional without any moving parts. As a result, defects are avoided, and no cleaning work is required,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “There is also no noise from fans. The integrated grid and system protection simplifies installation and reduces installation costs.”

The PV inverter also comes with a five year warranty.

“With our new hybrid inverter, we are delivering the right device for modern, energy-independent homes,” said Klauspeter Bader, managing director of Katek Memmingen.