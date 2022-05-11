Smarter E Products: Kstar launches all-in-one residential battery inverter solution

Kstar’s new all-in-one device measures 540 mm x 490 mm x 240 mm and weighs 54 kg. The battery features a storage capacity of 5.12 kWh, uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material, and has a rated voltage of 48 V.

Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology (Kstar) has launched a new residential hybrid storage system at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany. The platform integrates its own PV inverter tech and lithium-ion storage solutions by China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL).

According to the Chinese inverter and battery manufacturer, its new 3-Ph BluE Residential ESS battery is able to support 200% oversized PV power and configure a simple efficient on&off grid parallel system.

“The new product will be available in Europe,” a CATL spokesperson told pv magazine. The person added that it is “ideal for three-phase residential applications and also suitable for commercial and industrial projects.”

According to the company, its three-phase features a stable “module, pack, system” triple protection. The product comes with adjustable power in each phase, supporting diesel generator control.

Each battery module measures 540 mm x 490 mm x 240 mm and weighs 54 kg. The battery features a storage capacity of 5.12 kWh, uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material, and has a rated voltage of 48 V. The system is also said to ensure 10,000 cycles and have an operating voltage range of 44.8 V to 56.5 V.

Popular content

The systems feature an ambient operating temperature range of -25 C to 50 C and can be operated at an altitude of up to 3,000 meters.

The PV inverter embedded in the storage solution has a power rating of 10 kW and offers a maximum output voltage of 400 V. It features two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs and an MPPT range of 140-1,000 V. It also boasts natural cooling and IP65-rated protection. Its reported efficiency is 97.6%, for a European efficiency rating of 97%.

The new product is offered with a five year product warranty and a 10-year performance warranty.

“The cell certification is IEC/EN 62619, UN38.3, and UL1973,” the manufacturer said. “Keeping the same cell type LFP (without cobalt) with better safety performance, the battery model is mainly utilized in low voltage systems, which also strengthens its ability to handle the harsher environment.”