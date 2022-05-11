Smarter E Products: New residential battery from Pylontech

The Pelio battery.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Unbenannt.v128-600×523.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Unbenannt.v128.jpg”>

Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery provider Pylontech, a unit of Chinese telecom operator ZTE, has unveiled a new residential battery with an energy density of 126 kWh at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany.



The Pelio battery has a storage capacity of 5.12 kWh and is stackable in a 20-device configuration to reach a capacity of 102.4 kWh.

According to the manufacturer, the storage system has a depth of discharge of 95% and is able to operate for over 6,000 cycles. It measures 578 mm x 165 mm x 395 mm and weighs 45 kg.

“It has up to 4kW continuous power performance and up to 10kW peak power performance per module,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “Thanks to the autonomous built-in battery management system (BMS), during multiple modules’ operation, the system level power performance is simply scaling up, without derating or constrains from an external BMS.”

Popular content

The IP65-rated residential product is able to operate with temperatures ranging from -10 C to 55 C and at an altitude level of up to 4,000 meters.

The battery also features a power connector that achieves anti-reverse connection physically and, according to the manufacturer, essentially protects the installer and user safety as soon as the product packaging is opened. “Pelio provides tremendous potential for the users to liberating their energy during electricity shortage, black-out, and off-grid application scenarios,” the spokesperson said.