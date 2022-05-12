Smarter E Products: Stackable dual-voltage battery from Weco

Weco’s new 5.3 kWh battery can be used as a wall solution or in a stackable configuration. Up to 15 modules can be stacked without additional components, thanks to a special casing.

Weco, an Italian battery manufacturer, is presenting a low-voltage storage system this week at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany.

The new 5k3XP battery can be connected to either low- or high-voltage inverters, thanks to a double circuit and an integrated battery management system that works without the need to add components.

“Our new battery can work in parallel as a low voltage storage system or in series to work in voltage, without the need for accessories or special programming,” Giorgio Tibolla, the company’s sales manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, told pv magazine

The 5.3 kWh battery can be used as a wall solution or in a stackable configuration. Thanks to a special casing, up to 15 modules can be stacked without additional components. It measures 580 mm x 463 mm x 155 mm and has a weight of 57.3 kg.

The device can purportedly operate for more than 8,000 cycles and deliver up to 98.8% of stored energy. The energy density of the module is around 335 Wh.

In low-voltage mode, the storage system can be connected in parallel to form a low-voltage system with up to 105 batteries, providing for a storage capacity of up to 548 kWh. In high-voltage mode, the storage systems can be connected in series to form a cluster with a maximum voltage of 1,000 V (DC), with the clusters stacked in 10 towers composed of 16 modules each, providing a storage capacity of up to 836 kWh.

The lithium-ion system uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material and has an ambient operating temperature range of -20 C to 45 C. Nanographene used in the chemical solution contributes to the stability and duration of the LiFeP04 chemistry used in the battery, said the manufacturer.

“This new version is equipped with a device with artificial intelligence capable of communicating with the WeCo Cloud database, ensuring correct operation also based on seasonality and temperatures,” Tibolla explained. “It is also able to dynamically manage the charging and discharging functions of the solar inverter also connected to electric vehicle charging stations.”

The company produces the batteries at its facility in Italy and at a factory in China, where its unit WeCo Batteries China is operating. “We are also considering the opening of a factory in the US,” said Tibolla.