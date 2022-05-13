Smarter E Products: Trina Solar showcases G12 solar modules for rooftop applications

All the products rely on the company’s 210 rectangular silicon wafer (G12R) cell technology. The manufacturer claims these new products can increase the installed capacity of residential roofs by 5-7%. The largest panel is a 21.5%-efficient device with a power output of up to 580 W and the smallest features an efficiency of up to 21.3% and a nominal power of up to 425 W.

Chinese PV module maker Trina Solar is presenting three new solar modules based on G12 wafers at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany, this week.

Conceived for rooftop applications, the three new products belong to Trina’s Vertex series. Based on the new generation 210 Ultra product technology platform, the innovative 210 rectangular silicon wafer (G12R) cell technology and component design “significantly improve the efficiency and power of components,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Compared with products with similar module size and power range on the market, the 430 W and 580 W products have a power advantage of 20-30W, respectively.”

The smallest of the three products is called TSM-DE09R.05 and is available in five versions with a power output ranging from 405 W to 425 W. It features a power conversion efficiency of up to 21.3%, an open-circuit voltage between 49.0 V and 49.9 V and a short-circuit current of 10.52 A to 10.74 A. It measures 1,762 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weighs 21.8 kg.

The second product, dubbed TSM-DE09R.08, is offered in five wattages from 415 W to 435 W, an open-circuit voltage spanning from 49.4 V to 50.6 V and a short-circuit current between 10.64 A and 10.86 A. Its power conversion efficiency ranges from 20.8% to 21.8%, while its size and weight are the same as the TSM-DE09R.05 panel.

The largest product, the TSM-DE19R, is available in six versions with nominal power of 555 W to 580 W. Its open-circuit voltage ranges from 44.8 V to 46.0 V and the short-circuit current from 15.91 A to 16.11 A. This product measures 2,384 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and has a weight of 29.6 kg. Its power conversion efficiency spans from 20.5 to 21.5%.

All three products feature 3.2 mm heat-strengthened glass, a 35 mm aluminum frame, and IP68 enclosure rating. The maximum system voltage for all modules is 1,500 V and the operating temperature is between -40 C and 85 C.

For all products, the solar panel’s temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius and the manufacturer offers a 15-year product guarantee and a 25-year power output guarantee. The panels are said to be able to operate at 84.8% of their original performance at the end of the guarantee period.

“The new generation of 210 product technology is not only applicable to the existing 210 cell module production line, but also to other N-type high-efficiency cell modules and other various new high-efficiency photovoltaic modules,” the manufacturer further explained. “It is an upgraded version of the 210 product technology platform, with forward-looking and extensive compatibility. With the superposition of new N-type or other technologies, module power is expected to increase by another 3-5%.”

