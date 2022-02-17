Snapchat will let you change your username starting February 23

Snapchat users will be able to change their usernames later this month, the company announced on Thursday. The username change won’t impact aspects of users’ accounts, such as their friend lists, Snap codes, Snap scores, memories, etc. Snap says all iOS and Android users globally will be able to change their usernames starting February 23rd.

Snap notes that users won’t be able to select usernames that have already been used in the past. Once users have decided to change their usernames, the app will also prompt them with a reminder that they can only change their usernames once per year.

To change your username, you’ll be able to tap the Bitmoji icon in the top left corner of the camera to head to the profile section. From there, you can select settings by tapping on the gear icon in the top right corner. Once you click “username,” you’ll see a “change username” button marked in blue. You can then enter a new username and hit “next” to finalize the change.

Snap says username changes were one of its most highly requested features. It notes that as an app built around ephemerality, it’s aware that people grow and change and may want to change their handles. The feature has been long-awaited, but its launch isn’t exactly a surprise. In October 2021, reverse app engineer Alessandro Paluzzi first discovered the feature and revealed that Snap was working on a way for users to change their usernames.

Today’s announcement comes as Snapchat has been releasing several new features. Yesterday, the company announced that is partnering with Ticketmaster to launch a new way for users to discover live entertainment events within the Snap Map. The new “Ticketmatcher Mini” available in the app will match users with events they might be interested in based on their preferences.

A few days ago, the company revealed that it plans to introduce mid-roll advertisements during Snapchat stories for Snap Stars, which is what the platform calls its biggest creators, who must apply for the Snap Star distinction. A Snapchat spokesperson told TechCrunch that this feature is already in very early beta for a small set of U.S.-based creators, but the platform plans to roll it out more broadly to Snap Stars in the coming months. These advertisements will appear as mid-roll ads inside of their stories, and the creator will earn a share of the ad revenue. That payout is determined by a payment formula, which weighs factors like posting frequency and audience engagement.