SND to open 1 GW factory for TOPCon solar modules in South Korea

SDN, a South Korean supplier of PV modules and marine propulsion systems, has revealed that it will build a new solar module factory in Gwangju, South Korea.

It said the new manufacturing facility will have an annual capacity of 1 GW. It will produce solar panels based on tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) technology, as well as modules featuring an unspecified tandem technology.

It said it will build the factory building by the end of 2023. It will deploy two 500 MW production lines by 2025. It currently operates two other factories in Gwangju.

In June, SDN unveiled a glass-glass bifacial solar module line. The new SunDay 10 modules feature 144 monocrystalline half-cut cells based on M1o wafers.

The company is active in the distributed-generation PV segment and in large-scale solar project development. It has built several solar projects in Bulgaria, Japan and South Korea. Its shipbuilding division supplies outboard motors for fishing and leisure boats.