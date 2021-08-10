Social media abuse: Twitter says UK ‘by far’ main origin of comments after Euro 2020 final

The UK was “by far” the main origin of the “abhorrent racist abuse” on Twitter after England lost the Euro 2020 final, the social media platform has said.

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were abused after missing in the penalty shootout loss to Italy.

Twitter removed 1,622 tweets in the next 24 hours but identify verification “would have been unlikely to prevent the abuse”, it said.external-link

“Of the permanently suspended accounts, 99% of their owners were identifiable.”

Police arrested 11 people for sending racist social media messages after the final, with almost four times more of the criminal comments being posted by people overseas than in the UK.

However, Twitter said: “While many have quite rightly highlighted the global nature of the conversation, it is also important to acknowledge the UK was – by far – the largest country of origin for the abusive tweets we removed.”

Automated tools helped the platform immediately identify and remove the tweets.

“Since our update in February, we’ve improved our proactive tools to identify racist abuse and removed just under 13,000 Tweets – of which 95% were identified proactively,” Twitter added.

“Soon, we will be testing a new product feature that temporarily autoblocks accounts using harmful language.

“We’re determined to do all we can, along with our partners, to stop these abhorrent views and behaviours being seen on and off the platform.”