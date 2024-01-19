SOFAR announces latest plans for the Australian market

The manufacturer is working to localize its products and services as it expands globally, according to Jesse Lau, SOFAR’s Head of APAC & MEA Region. In this interview, he talks about the company’s strategy and plans for Australia in 2024.

Can you briefly talk about SOFAR’s plans for launching new products for the Australian market?

We always emphasize R&D investments, as technology is the core in both solar and storage sectors. Therefore, SOFAR has made continuous investment in technology R&D, establishing a global R&D network with three R&D centers and 500+ R&D staff.

For the Australian market, we intend to launch new products and solutions in 2024, such as three-phase all-in-one 5-12 kW series tailored for residential storage applications. With a comprehensive portfolio, I’m convinced that we can perfectly fit the evolving demands in the Australia market in pace with the increasing solar and storage installations.

What local sales and marketing plans are in development for SOFAR in Australia?

We’ve optimized our organizational structure and improved our team in Australia in order to provide customers in the country with timely services and quality solutions. Being enthusiastic about local establishments and development, we have streamlined our team management and continue to work to establish support for the Australian market, so we can guarantee the best experiences for customers.

We’re dedicated to growing SOFAR’s local team to provide services in sales, marketing, pre-sales technical support, onsite technical support, warehouse O&M, etc. Our strategy of developing global markets and acting locally has guided us in not only expanding our market coverage but to offer uniquely customized services in different markets. The localized services include unique products and solutions, as well as support services including local installation and O&M.

Regarding our marketing plans, first of all, we recently updated SOFAR’s localized website (https://au.sofarsolar.com/) to better serve Australian customers. Through this comprehensive platform, visitors can explore and engage with our cutting-edge solutions. With a user-friendly interface and intuitive navigation, the website offers a seamless experience for visitors to interact with products through the 3D dynamic deconstruction and have easy access to multilingual product catalogues.

Meanwhile, with local stock availability being one of the most important topics to the experience, we relocated our warehouse to Melbourne in December 2023, keeping the stock availability to maintain convenient and fast delivery capabilities.

Clean energy is having an era of exponential growth in installations. What distinguishes SOFAR as unique in the industry, and how do you plan to power the net zero future with clean energy solutions?

We’re dedicated to developing global markets and acting locally to provide the best localized solutions and services to different markets. The customized solutions and services are important to satisfy demand and requests from different system scenarios and applications. Our vision is to become the leader of digital energy solutions, so that we can use bytes to manage watts and make sure that energy can be managed in a digital and intelligent way. Therefore, SOFAR is not only a product supplier, but a technology and solution provider with our all-scenario solar and storage solutions covering residential, C&I, and utility applications.

What is SOFAR’s current R&D focus, and what kind of technological advances is the company hoping to achieve over the next five years?

Renewable energy industry is what can be called a “red ocean” market, meaning that it’s an existing market with many competitors. During this stage, our R&D philosophy has evolved from product-centered to customer-centered, along with in-depth exploration of the pain points of customers, rapid response to the needs of comprehensive solutions, and higher yields.

Looking ahead in the next five years, our R&D team will focus on all-scenario solar PV, energy storage, and EV charging solutions. By continuously delivering renewable energy ecology innovations, we’re dedicated to the integration of energy and digital flows to achieve the “Bits Drive Watts” concept of a smart grid that is fully-connected.

The questions and responses in this sponsored interview article were provided by SOFAR Solar.