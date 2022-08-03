Solana’s speedy approach to crypto is attracting developers, despite hiccups

Although the crypto market isn’t always sunshine and flowers, some prominent industry players, including Solana co-founder Raj Gokal, still have an optimistic outlook for growth — at least about their own projects.

“I think the thesis and promise of Solana as a network is it’s performant, usable and scalable, and it’s just becoming more and more true every day,” Gokal said in an interview with TechCrunch prior to a Solana-focused wallet attack on Tuesday.

Solana, one of the largest layer-1 blockchains known for its speedy transactions, was targeted in a hack last night, which resulted in about 8,000 empty Solana wallets.