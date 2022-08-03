 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Solana’s speedy approach to crypto is attracting developers, despite hiccups

By Bernice Clark on August 3, 2022

Although the crypto market isn’t always sunshine and flowers, some prominent industry players, including Solana co-founder Raj Gokal, still have an optimistic outlook for growth — at least about their own projects.

“I think the thesis and promise of Solana as a network is it’s performant, usable and scalable, and it’s just becoming more and more true every day,” Gokal said in an interview with TechCrunch prior to a Solana-focused wallet attack on Tuesday.

Solana, one of the largest layer-1 blockchains known for its speedy transactions, was targeted in a hack last night, which resulted in about 8,000 empty Solana wallets.

Bernice Clark
