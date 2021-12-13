Solar carport without foundations

Conceived by French solar company Mecojit, the solar carport solution can be deployed without excavation work and can be coupled with EV recharging stations.
The solar carport developed by Mecopark.
Image: Mecojit
French solar company Mecojit has developed a solar car solution that requires neither foundations nor excavation work and which does not affect the surface where it is deployed.
“The digging of foundations may be a barrier to the installation of a PV system at certain sites, as these works may disrupt commercial and industrial activities,” company CEO Yanis Desangles told pv magazine. “Our solution can be deployed in any industrial or commercial space in record time and at a lower cost.”
The patented solution is sold with several options. One of them, called WallBox, includes the integration of charging stations into the concrete structure. “We are integrating the charging station and we are looking at how it can interact with the PV system,” Desangles continued. “The electric vehicle is a good way to store energy and could, in my opinion, become a real mobile battery in the long term.”
