Solar carport without foundations

The solar carport developed by Mecopark.

French solar company Mecojit has developed a solar car solution that requires neither foundations nor excavation work and which does not affect the surface where it is deployed.



“The digging of foundations may be a barrier to the installation of a PV system at certain sites, as these works may disrupt commercial and industrial activities,” company CEO Yanis Desangles told pv magazine. “Our solution can be deployed in any industrial or commercial space in record time and at a lower cost.”



Called Mecopark, the solar carport is built on a concrete structure that may be placed on the ground without the work required for conventional metallic structures, which must be anchored via excavation works. “The carbon footprint is also lower, it can be halved compared to a conventional structure,” said Desangles.

The company recently deployed a 132 kW installation in less than a week at Intermarché Martel car park in the Lot department, in France’s southern region of Occitanie. This carport, which is Mecojit’s first commercial project, covers a surface of 2,000 square meters and is intended for self-consumption.

The patented solution is sold with several options. One of them, called WallBox, includes the integration of charging stations into the concrete structure. “We are integrating the charging station and we are looking at how it can interact with the PV system,” Desangles continued. “The electric vehicle is a good way to store energy and could, in my opinion, become a real mobile battery in the long term.”