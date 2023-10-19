Solar electric camper van with 400 km range

From pv magazine USA

Whether taking a weekend excursion or living the increasingly popular “van life,” shoppers for class B camper vans and RVs have a new all-electric vehicle option from Detroit-based Grounded.

The G2 van was developed on GM’s BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric vehicle platform. It was developed by ex-SpaceX senior software engineer and Grounded CEO Sam Shapiro and his team. The G2 van offer 250 miles (402 km) or more of range, 615 square feet (57 square meters) of living space, and 640 W of solar. It is powered by a 165 kWh battery, while a 10 kWh solar-charged battery supports its interior.

Electrical features in the van can be controlled via the Grounded+ app. The app can also be used to monitor energy usage, operate appliances, and monitor battery and water levels.

Features in the van include a queen-sized bed, bench seating with a flip-up table, a kitchen with a refrigerator and freezer, a sink, and induction stove. It has a “garage” for storage, under-seat storage, and overhead storage areas. It also has an outdoor shower and dry-flush toilet.

Grounded supports its electric camper van with an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty, whichever comes first. The warranty also covers the interior appliances for one year. The camper van starts retailing at $195,000.