Solar manufacturers unite to develop standards for 700 W-plus modules

From pv magazine USA

Trina Solar has announced the formation of the 700 W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance. The group – which also features Astronergy, Canadian Solar, Risen Energy, TCL Zhonghuan and Tongwei – plans to standardize the design of solar modules above 700 W in size.

The alliance calls for module manufacturers adhere to existing agreed industry dimensions of 2,384 mm by 1,303 mm. A hole distance of 790 mm has been added to the standard. This builds on the T/CPIA 0003-2022 Technical Specification issued by the China Photovoltaic Industry Association.

In recent years, the power output of solar modules has jumped from 500 W to 700 W, and the size of modules have increased along with the wattage. In 2021, for example, Risen Energy released the 132-cell NewT@N panel based on 210 mm n-type monocrystalline multi busbars cells with a half-cut design. The high-wattage module size conforms to the recommended standard of 2,384 mm x 1,303 mm x 35 mm.

Having large modules presents some challenges in terms of weight on a roof, and ease of mounting on trackers or racking. But a lack of standardization presents several challenges, not only in production, but in fitting to infrastructure.

The 700W+ alliance sees standardization as a way of reducing balance of system costs while also cutting the levelized cost of electricity. Ultimately, standardization will enhance supply chain efficiencies, boost production, and lower costs, the alliance claims.