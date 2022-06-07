Solar module with frameless front side, improved drainage function

The Full Screen panel.

Chinese module manufacturer DAH Solar has developed a photovoltaic panel with a frameless frontside that is claimed to allow rain to wash away dust.

“The frontside frameless design can improve the PV module’s drainage function so that the rain washes away the dust and reduces the dust sedimentation,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “This feature can reduce the frequency of cleaning operations and maintenance activities and also help avoid hotspots.”

The Full Screen panel is available in five versions with power output ranging from 450 W to 470 W and efficiency spanning from 20.85% and 21.78%. The open-circuit voltage is between 62.0 V and 62.8 V and the short-circuit current between 9.19 A and 9.43 A, with the maximum system voltage being 1,500 V.

The new product measures 1,903 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weighs 23.5 kg. It is built with 3.2 mm anti-reflective glass and an IP68 enclosure. It has a temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius and its operational temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.

The module comes with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 2% and the 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 84.80% of the nominal output power.

According to the manufacturer, the panels have endured pressure tests performed by Germany’s certification organization TÜV Nord and were awarded the Outdoor Yield Performance from the TÜV Lab Test. “Our product can ensure an increase in power generation of up to 11.5%, according to a report published by the TÜV Lab Test itself,” the spokesperson stated.

DAH Solar is based in Hefei City, Anhui Province, and currently operates a 2 GW solar panel factory.