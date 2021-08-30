Solar park under construction at Chinese fishery

The 50 MW solar park under construction.

Chinese mounting system manufacturer Chiko Solar Mounting Solutions is building a 50 MW solar PV facility at a fishery in Shuitian Town, Jishui County, Jiangxi Province, China.

The solar plant comprises a mounting structure featuring a Zn–Al–Mg alloy (ZM) coating, which provides enhanced corrosion resistance and is usually used by Chiko Solar in fishery-solar hybrid projects. The panels are placed at a height of 1,454 mm from the water’s surface.

A scheme of the mounting structure used in the project.

Chiko Solar said that the Jiangxi Province, like other eastern Chinese provinces, has been suffering from increasing land constraints in recent years and that projects such as the 50 MW facility in Shuitian Town may become more frequent in China’s eastern regions in the future.

Currently, the largest PV plant built on a fishery in China is a 260 MW facility in Dangtu county, in the Chinese province of Anhui.