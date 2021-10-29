Solar Power Mexico ready to take off

From pv magazine Mexico

Mexico’s largest event for the PV industry — Solar Power Mexico — will take place at the Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City from 9 to 11 November.

The details of the exhibition and its series were presented in an online press conference that was held yesterday morning.

“In the current situation that the national and international energy agenda is experiencing, the main goal of Solar Power México is to help the country take advantage of its full renewable energy potential through technology transfer and specialized knowledge, the generation of business and investment opportunities,” said Thorsten Hofmann, the director of the fair. “It also wants to provide an ideal space to enable decision-makers to discuss the energy policies necessary to turn Mexico into a global solar energy hub.”

“We join this initiative to develop knowledge, the best proposals and promote political dialogue around innovation and sustainable development in order to seek technical solutions, viability of public policies,” said Hans Blomeier, director of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Mexico.

Israel Hurtado, president of the Mexican Hydrogen Association, said the organization is currently seeking to be part of the solution in the fight against climate change, the promotion of renewable energy sources, the energy transition, and the path towards a circular and hydrogen economy. “Solar Power Mexico may gather all those involved in developing solar energy and hydrogen in Mexico,” he affirmed.

During the virtual conference, it was reported that the event will see the participation of 100 exhibitors from Mexico and other regions presenting the technological innovations and trends in the industry. The conference program will offer more than 40 panels and workshops.