Solar-powered offgrid residential unit from Japan

Solar-powered offgrid residential unit

Japanese design company Arth Co., Ltd. has developed a new concept to build autonomous solar-powered residential units at any location without electricity, gas and water infrastructure.

The Weazer habitation module is purportedly 100% self-sufficient for energy and water supplies. Electricity is provided by a rooftop PV array and water comes from filtered and sterilized rainwater.

“The special purification technology used does not generate sewage drainage, so it does not damage the environment at the installation site,” the company said.

The size of the small building can be adjusted according to the needs of clients by combining different units. It can be installed in just a few days, according to Arth. It can also host electric vehicle recharging.

“Since it is self-sufficient for energy generation, it can be also used as an emergency evacuation site,” the company said, without revealing more details.

Arth plans to install the first prototype in Nishiizu, Shizuoka prefecture, in the fall. It wants to provide the system to hotels, resorts, and emergency evacuation areas.

“We will deploy the Weazer residential unit in areas with vulnerable infrastructure,” it said.