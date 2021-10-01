Solar tile with 14.2% efficiency from Denmark

The solar tile HEM CFR 6725R190.

Danish start-up Dansk Solenergi ApS has developed a solar tile with a power output of 175 W and a power conversion efficiency of 14.2%.

The building-integrated PV product is built with 72 monocrystalline cells with a size of 125 x 125 mm. It measures 1,610 x 810 x 6 mm and weighs in at 13.6 kg. Its open-circuit voltage is 44.1 V and its short-circuit current is 5.3 A. The tile can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,000 V.

The solar tile is available in different colors.

The product also comes with IP65 protection, a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. The operating temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius.

According to Dansk Solenergy, the tile can be used on heritage buildings, new residential complexes, architectural projects, churches, and building facades. The tiles can be manufactured in different patterns and colors and be adapted to customer requirements.

A PV system with Dansk Solenergi tile.

“Our capacity is 40 MW per year — that means 85,000 square meters and production will increase next year,” a company’s spokesperson told pv magazine. “We are in talks with some big companies to invest and upscale our production capacity.”

The manufacturer is currently producing the tile with monocrystalline PERC cells, but it may switch to back-contact devices in the future. “The company’s patented coloring technology can be adapted to any production line,” the spokesperson added.

The tile is integrated in the roof structure.

The company also claims its technology has many other applications in thermal devices, illumination and signboards. “This technology is totally safe for the environment. It’s not flammable,” the spokesperson stated. “The design of the building elements make it easy to install at a very competitive price for both new buildings and building renovation.”