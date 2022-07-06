Solarcentury to build 100 MW solar park in Mozambique

A solar park built by Solarcentury.

The site will be developed near the Chimuara sub station and will generate electricity for the national grid.

English energy company BB Energy Trading has announced the development of a 100 MWac solar park in Mozambique.

BB Energy’s Solarcentury renewables unit issued a press release last week revealing plans for the Chimuara Solar Project in central Mozambique, starting with an initial 30 MWac phase.

The Solarcentury press release did not give details of any signed contract for the electricity to be generated at the site but said the plant would deliver “clean, reliable, and renewable power to … Mozambique’s electricity grid.” No timeline was given for commissioning of the project.

Solarcentury said the plant would be developed with a London-incorporated, Cape Town-based clean energy company called Renewable Energy Services Africa (Resa) and with Mozambican investor Checunda Investimentos.

Checunda and RESA have set up the SunMoz project company to develop the site.

Quoted in the press release, Solarcentury Africa chief Jason De Carteret said: “The Chimuara Solar Park will be our second flagship renewable power plant in Mozambique, following our Balama Mine project, which is currently under construction.”