Solaredge launches new power optimizers for commercial PV

Israel-based battery and inverter manufacturer SolarEdge has unveiled two new power optimizers for commercial PV systems.

“The S-Series Power Optimizer is designed to accommodate higher power modules and bi-facial modules, which due to the rear-side module mismatch can suffer from even greater potential power loss,” the company said in a statement. “Providing 99.5% efficiency and supporting two high power, high input current PV modules, the S-Series lowers Levelized Cost of Energy thanks to higher yield and enables longer and more powerful strings.”

The optimizers are available in two versions, one for ground mount and carport applications and one for rooftop applications.

The two devices, dubbed S1200 and S1201, respectively, have both a rated input DC power of 1,2 kW, maximum efficiency of 99.5%, and weighted efficiency of 98.8%. The maximum output current is 20 Adc and the maximum output voltage is 80 Vdc.

Both optimizers measure 129 mm x 155 mm x 59 mm and weigh in at 1.1 kg. They also feature an IP68 enclosure and support the connection of two PV modules in series. The maximum allowed system voltage for both products is 1,000 V.

For both products, the manufacturer offers a 25-year warranty.

“The SolarEdge Sense Connect technology joins an expanded range of safety features, among them the SafeDC technology that is designed to enable the PV systems’ DC voltage to be automatically reduced to touch-safe levels (1V DC per module), in grid failures or when the inverter is shut down,” the manufacturer stated. “Adding to these the Rapid Shutdown feature, installers can activate SafeDC at the flip of a switch, discharging the conductors to safe voltage levels within just 30 seconds.”