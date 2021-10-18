Solargiga reports nine-month figures

Chinese renminbi/yuan

Chinese manufacturer Solargiga has published unaudited year-to-date figures which show its revenue rose 15.2% in the first nine months of this year, compared with the same period of 2020 – although the note issued on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange this morning listed January-to-September “2010” as the comparative window.

According to the company, which no longer produces solar cells, it shipped 5,352 MW worth of its PV ingots, wafers and modules in the latest nine-month period, up 11.6% from the 4,795 MW figure posted a year earlier.

Solargiga stated its total revenue for the period was CNY4.89 billion (US$760 million), up from CNY 4.25 billion (US$660 million), including CNY 4.85 billion (US$753 million) from its solar manufacturing and project development operations, up from CNY 4.23 billion (US$657 million) in the first nine months of last year.