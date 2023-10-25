Solargis notes potential inaccuracies in tropical solar irradiance data

Solargis said in a press release this week that “higher deviations” between satellite models and solar measurements in the tropics affect the “accuracy and reliability” of solar resource assessments and forecasts. It pointed to higher-quality assessments and on-the-ground solar measuring stations as potential solutions.

“Markets in the tropics have enormous opportunities for solar development,” said Solargis CEO Marcel Suri. “To realize this potential the industry must collaborate to improve the quality of resource assessments and solar forecasts by increasing the number and geographical distribution of solar measuring stations. We need to create confidence by delivering consistently excellent data to support project financing that underpins the significant growth potential of these regions.”