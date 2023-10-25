 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Solargis notes potential inaccuracies in tropical solar irradiance data

By Peter Moore on October 25, 2023

Solargis, a Slovakia-based solar data provider, claims that the difference between modeled solar irradiance and real measurements is more significant in tropical regions than in subtropical zones. It argues that enhancing ground-based measurement stations and forecasts can enhance data accuracy and accelerate PV project delivery.

Image: Asian Development Bank

Solargis said in a press release this week that “higher deviations” between satellite models and solar measurements in the tropics affect the “accuracy and reliability” of solar resource assessments and forecasts. It pointed to higher-quality assessments and on-the-ground solar measuring stations as potential solutions.

“Markets in the tropics have enormous opportunities for solar development,” said Solargis CEO Marcel Suri. “To realize this potential the industry must collaborate to improve the quality of resource assessments and solar forecasts by increasing the number and geographical distribution of solar measuring stations. We need to create confidence by delivering consistently excellent data to support project financing that underpins the significant growth potential of these regions.”

The analysts came to this conclusion by comparing data published in the International Energy Agency’s “Worldwide Benchmark of Modelled Solar Irradiance Data 2023” report, a Solargis spokesperson told pv magazine. The report includes benchmarks of model-derived direct normal irradiance (DNI) and global horizontal irradiance (GHI) data for the sites of 129 globally distributed ground-based radiation measurement stations.

Solargis’ assessments were recorded in the IEA report to have the “lowest average deviation metrics” and performing “best” out of any other stations.
” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Graph-1-1-600×361.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Graph-1-1.jpg” decoding=”async” class=”size-medium wp-image-232420″ src=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Graph-1-1-600×361.jpg” alt width=”600″ height=”361″ srcset=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Graph-1-1-600×361.jpg 600w, https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Graph-1-1-768×462.jpg 768w, https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Graph-1-1.jpg 888w” sizes=”(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px”>
The IEA report recorded that Solargis’ assessments had the “lowest average deviation metrics.”Solargis

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »