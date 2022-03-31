SolarJuice Technology launches 450W, 550W modules for commercial PV

From pv magazine USA

SPI Energy has announced that SolarJuice Technology has launched 450W and 550W solar modules for commercial projects. The modules are being manufactured at the company’s new facility in Sacramento, California. In February, SPI said it would be ramping up to produce 1.1GW of solar modules.

Manufacturing uses the existing production lines at the former Sunergy PV solar plant, boosting capacity to 1.1GW in the third quarter. The new facility features a high degree of precision automation, which SPI says offers continuous improvement for manufacturing PV modules.

The 450W module is a 144 half-cut bifacial PERC monocrytalline module with an efficiency of 20.9%. The company says that offers two times the industry standard anti-PID test by TÜV SÜD. The panels measure 2,094 mm x 1,038 mm x 35 mm and weigh 23.5 kg.

“We are seeing increasing demand for solar solutions for warehouse, office, school, manufacturing facility, and agricultural applications,” said Xiaofeng Denton Peng, chairman and chief executive officer of SPI Energy.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial and utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice has extensive operations in the Asia-Pacific region and North America, as well as a commercial and utility solar division that provides EPC services to third-party project developers. It develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.