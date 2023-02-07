Solarnative to open microinverter gigafactory in Germany

Solarnative’s Power Stick microinverter

From pv magazine Germany

Solarnative has invested in its first production line with surface-mount technology (SMT) at its solar microinverter factory in Hofheim am Taunus, Germany.

The Frankfurt-based startup said that it will ramp up production of the high-frequency microinverters from May 2023. Additional investments in production capacity are expected for the third and fourth quarters. The factory will expand to more than 1 GW of capacity within the first few years of operation.

Juki Automation Systems will build the production line. Solarnative will produce microinverters for its Smart Energy Home solution at the facility. The modular plug-and-play system will be designed to ensure maximum yield and security at the same cost as conventional PV systems.

According to the company’s website, the heart of the system is the “Power Stick microinverter,” which controls each module individually. The inverters are connected to single-phase strings with pre-assembled cables, while the last inverter is sealed with an end cap.

The inverters are connected in parallel, with each one supplying 230 V at 50 Hz or 60 Hz. Each string with up to 20 Amp or 4.6 Kw of power is connected to a smart gateway that communicates with the company’s cloud server.