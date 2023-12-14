SolarPower Europe publishes guidelines for floating PV

SolarPower Europe has published a comprehensive report on the challenges, market status, and development prospects for floating solar in Europe and around the world.

The report collects best practices and expertise from years of experience with the development of floating PV plants.

The association said that in 2022, the cumulative installed capacity of floating PV installations hit 5.7 GW. China alone represents 70% of total capacity, followed by Japan, South Korea, and Europe.

The report claims a global floating solar potential of 3 TW to 7 TW, with IEA-PVPS analysts estimating a more conservative cumulative capacity of 60 GW by 2030. Best practices involve the dual use of water surfaces to deploy floating PV systems.

SolarPower Europe calls for better public support and more European research and innovation funding. It said it will be crucial to manage climatic hazards and wave height for effective development.