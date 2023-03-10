Solarspace opens 1.2 GW solar module factory in Cambodia

L-Q New Energy Co., Ltd, a unit of Chinese solar cell and module manufacturer Solarspace, has started manufacturing activities at its new factory in Cambodia.

“We expect to reach full production capacity at the end of March,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “The facility will produce PERC cells and panels.”

The factory is located in the UBE Snoul Special Economic Zone in Trapaing Sre village, in the Snuol district.

The manufacturing site is Solarspace’s factory outside China, where it operates seven facilities with a combined solar cell capacity of 25 GW and module production lines totaling 4.5 GW.

In January, Solarspace announced the official second-phase launch of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) PV cell production at its factory in Chuzhou, China, with an annual capacity of 16 GW.