Solarstone opens 60 MW BIPV module factory in Estonia

Solarstone, an Estonian producer of building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) solar roofs, has opened a 60 MW manufacturing facility in Viljandi, Estonia, to produce a broader range of design and performance specifications.

Estonian BIPV specialist Solarstone said this week that it has built a new 60 MW factory in Viljandi, Estonia. The site has the capacity to assemble 13,000 integrated solar panels per month, according to the company, enabling the supply of 6,000 homes with 10 kW solar roofs.

“The 2000 m2 new facility is made up of various complex precision CNC cutting and milling machinery,”

Janari Võrk, a Solarstone spokesperson, told pv magazine that the new facility, which spans 2,000 square meters, features a range of complex precision CNC cutting and milling machinery. The new equipment enables Solarstone to apply its proprietary Click-on BIPV installation technology to a wider range of top-tier solar panels to meet design specifications and performance requirements, according to Võrk.

Solarstone, which was founded in 2015, has a patented aluminum technology that enables direct integration of solar PV tiles and rooftop PV systems. It also has a range of carport kits. The company claims that it has installed 1,000 solar roofs as of September in 10 markets.

Its production line includes a multi-functional, customized A+ rated PV-testing station.

“It means from now on, we can provide above TÜV level testing results for every single panel,” said Võrk.

Solarstone, which employs 50 people, recently raised €10 million ($10.5 million) in a funding round led by Biofuel OÜ, an Estonian family office investing in renewable technologies. Sunly, an independent energy producer, was an early backer.

