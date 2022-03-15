Solarwatt is the first solar module manufacturer enabling carbon compensation

Solarwatt indicated the costs for CO 2 compensation at between €10 and €11, depending on the module design.

From pv magazine Germany

German solar module manufacturer Solarwatt if offering its customers in Germany the possibility of buying CO 2 certificates together with its glass-glass modules.

“In addition to the desire for lower electricity prices and more independence, buyers of a PV system are often also interested in reducing their own CO 2 emissions and protecting the climate,” the company said in a statement. “We now offer our customers solar modules that are immediately CO 2 neutral with no payback period,” says Solarwatt CEO Detlef Neuhaus. According to him, the Dresden-based company is the first photovoltaic manufacturer in the world to offer this CO 2 compensation for its solar modules.

The proceeds from the certificates will go to unspecified climate protection projects around the world.

“The additional costs for the CO 2 certificates are €10 and €11, depending on the product,” a Solarwatt spokesperson told pv magazine.

The manufacturer has determined the actual emissions during production in an elaborate procedure but didn’t indicated the specific value of the emissions of its glass modules, due to the lack of standards.

Customers can purchase CO 2 certificates directly from installation partners when purchasing the solar modules, with the paperwork coming exclusively from the Gold Standard non-profit certification organization.

According to Germany’s Federal Environment Agency, only projects that “demonstrably lead to a reduction in greenhouse gases and at the same time are good for the local environment and the social concerns of the community” are eligible for certification. Solarwatt CEO Neuhaus sees the new offering as “one more piece of the puzzle in the effort to be completely sustainable.”

At its production site in Dresden, Solarwatt already uses 100% green electricity.