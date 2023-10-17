Solax introduces hybrid inverter for 200% PV system oversizing

The hybrid inverters also offer battery voltages ranging from 180 V to 800 V and a maximum charge/discharge current of 60 A. Solax said its dual battery ports provide the flexibility to connect batteries either separately or in parallel for various energy storage configurations.

Popular content

The inverters can allocate power independently to each phase, with control down to 0 W per phase, offering a maximum of 10 kW output on a single phase. Solax said that the X3-Ultra can provide 100% unbalanced output, permitting feed-in power down to zero on each phase.

The new inverters also feature isolated sampling, arc fault circuit interrupters, and surge protective devices on both the AC and DC sides.

“The inverter also boasts Intelligent Loads Management, extending support to electric vehicles and heat pumps, making it a forward-thinking choice for the modern energy landscape,” Solax said.