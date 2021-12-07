Solax Power launches new inverter series for commercial PV projects

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/94ceda85225fb60ea6693629be47000-600×514.png” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/94ceda85225fb60ea6693629be47000-1200×1028.png”>
Chinese inverter manufacturer Solax Power has unveiled its first string inverters series for the commercial segment.
Called X3-Forth, the new series offers three-phase products with power ratings of 80 kW to 125 kW, for a 380 V output; and 136 kW to 150 kW for a 500 V output.
All the inverters of the series have a size of 985x660x327.5mm and their weight ranges from 77 to 83.3kg. They are equipped with up to 12 MPPT inputs and are able to provide up to 32 A MPPT current. The maximum PV input voltage is 1,100 V and the maximum PV array input power spans from 120 to 225 kW.
Their efficiency ranges from 98.6% to 99.0% and the MPPT efficiency for all products, is 99.9%. “With only 200 V, low start-up voltage, 150% oversized input power, and 110% AC output power, the X3-Forth can harvest more energy from the sun and maintain stable working over a long period of time,” Solax said in a statement.
Popular content
The systems also feature smart fan cooling, IP66-rated protection, and are able to operate at an altitude of up to 3,000m. “It’s equipped with a surge protection device, AFCI protection, AC terminal temperature monitoring and other protection modules to diagnose the system internally,” the manufacturer further explained. “[The] Solax Cloud platform provides open API protocol to third-party system[s] to integrate a customized system to make sure the customers can monitor the system [in a] timely [manner].”
When deployed in 60 units in parallel, the X3-Forth inverters can reach a maximum power of 9 MW. “Despite only being an inverter, the X3-Forth performs more like a power station assistant,” the company also stated. “By using dynamic MPPT algorithms and supporting bifacial components, customers will be fearless of complex topography.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine