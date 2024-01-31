SolaX Power releases new residential batteries

China’s SolaX Power has developed two lines of integrated energy storage systems that reportedly support up to 200% PV oversizing. Their rated output power ranges from 3 kW to 15 kW.

SolaX Power has introduced two new lines of integrated energy storage systems. The X1-IES series includes four models, with rated output of 3 kW to 8 kW, while the X3-IES series includes five models, with rated output power ranging from 5 kW to 15 kW.

“It supports up to 200% photovoltaic (PV) oversizing, 200% PV input, and a maximum of 20A DC input per Maximum Power Point Tracker (MPPT),” the company said in a statement. “This remarkable capability ensures that the system operates at peak efficiency, translating to higher yields and a more sustainable energy output.”

All of the systems use lithium-ion batteries with a nominal capacity of 5.1 kWh. The X1-IES series includes models with one to four batteries, ranging in a capacity from 5.1 kWh to 20.4 kWh. The X3-IES series includes models with two to six batteries, ranging from 10.2 kWh to 30.7 kWh of capacity.

“With a switchover time of less than 10 milliseconds, the transition from grid to backup power is virtually instantaneous,” the company said. “The system can handle an impressive 200% Emergency Power Supply (EPS) overload for up to 10 seconds and boasts a 50 A charging/discharging rate.”

All of the systems have an operating temperature of -30 C to 53 C. Users have the option to integrate safety features such as Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) and Rapid Shutdown, while all of them come with Type II Surge Protective Devices (SPD) on both AC and DC sides.

“The X1/X3-IES manages energy with its artificial intelligence-driven features,” the manufacturer said. “Smart Schedule, Intelligent Loads Management, and Smart Scene capabilities allow for control and customization, ensuring that energy is allocated and utilized efficiently in accordance with user preferences and demands.”