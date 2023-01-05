Solax Power unveils string inverters for residential PV systems

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/pic-600×513.png” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/pic-1200×1027-1.png”>
Solax Power has unveiled new on-grid string inverters for residential rooftop applications.
The Chinese manufacturer says its new X1-Boost G4 inverters range from 2.5 kW to 6 kW in terms of nominal power, with two MPPT channels. The inverters feature an MPPT voltage range of 40 V to 560 V, a maximum MPPT input current of 16 A, and a 200% oversized DC input.
The new inverters measure 404 mm × 274 mm × 146 mm and weigh 11 kg. They have an efficiency rating of 98% and a European efficiency of 97%. They are equipped with IP66-rated protection, a cooling system based on natural convection, and an in-built global MPP scan for higher yield efficiency.
Popular content
“The monitoring platform is designed to be quick and easy to configure (WiFi & App) and 10s data update intervals (optional) are available to make it easier for users to monitor,” Solax Power said in a statement. “Home EV chargers and heat pump solution are compatible with the X1-Boost G4.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine