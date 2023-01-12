Solax releases mini single-phase residential string inverters

X1-Mini G inverter

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/thumbnail_X1-MINI-G4-600×496.png” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/thumbnail_X1-MINI-G4-1200×992-1.png”>

Solax Power has developed new mini string inverters for residential rooftop applications. The Chinese company says the X1-Mini G inverters are compatible with heat pump systems and home EV chargers.

There are eight versions of the single-phase inverters with nominal power ranging from 0.6 kW to 3 kW. They can work with maximum PV system input capacities of 1.2 kW to 6.6 kW.

“The low starting voltage of 50 V ensures that X1-MINI G4 can generate electricity for a longer time, bringing more profit to customers.” the manufacturer said. “Additionally, it supports Modbus for the extendable parallel solution as well as DataHub for mass management and extension solution.”

The inverters feature efficiencies of 98% and a European efficiency rating of 96% to 97%. They have maximum MPPT input currents of 16 A, an MPP voltages ranging from 40 V to 550 V. The inverters weigh 5.2 kg and measure 290 mm × 206 mm × 120 mm. They are also equipped with IP66-rated protection and a cooling system based on natural convection.



Popular content

“X1-MINI G4 is designed for high reliability since it is equipped with built-in AC/ DC Type II SPD and export control function,” said Solax Power. “It also supports I-V curve diagnosis, external Rapid Shutdown Device (RSD), and optional ARC detection (AFCI) to guarantee overall protection during operation.”

The Chinese manufacturer recently released its X1-Boost G4 inverters, designed for residential applications, with nominal power ratings of 2.5 kW to 6 kW.