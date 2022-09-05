Solinteg launches new residential hybrid inverter series

Solinteg’s new hybrid inverters come in seven versions with nominal power ranging from 3 kW to 9 kW, an efficiency rating of 97.6%, and a European efficiency of 97.0%. They measure 534 mm × 418 mm × 210 mm and weigh 27 kg.

Chinese inverter maker Solinteg has unveiled a new single-phase hybrid inverter line for residential applications.

It said the Integ M 3-8kW has a modern appearance, advanced performance, easy installation, and stable long-term operation.

“It supports PV input current up to 15 A, which is compatible with all mainstream solar modules in the market to prevent power loss due to the current limit of high-power modules,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine.

There are seven versions of the inverters, with nominal power ranging from 3 kW to 9 kW, an efficiency rating of 97.6%, and a European efficiency of 97.0%. They measure 534 mm × 418 mm × 210 mm and weigh 27 kg.

The maximum input voltage is 600 V and the MPP voltage range is between 100 V and 550 V. The inverters also feature IP65-rated protection and have cooling systems based on natural convection.



“On the battery side, products with a wide battery voltage range of allow flexible battery capacity configuration,” the spokesperson said. “Furthermore, with a big charge/discharge current of up to 30A, the inverter can charge and discharge the battery in a shorter time with a higher power which can satisfy the higher demand of energy consumption or trading.”

The new product also features 10ms UPS-level switching, which results in an imperceptible speed of power switchover when power outages occur. It can therefore ensure the continuous operation of the uninterrupted load, the manufacturer said.

“From the user’s point of view, the product’s intelligent design such as bidirectional data management of OLED display and APP and WIFI configuration via APP makes the setting, debugging, monitoring, and management of the equipment more convenient,” the spokesperson added.