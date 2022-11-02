Solinteg unveils hybrid inverter series for C&I applications

Solinteg has unveiled a new three-phase hybrid inverter line for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications.

It said the extension to the Integ M series is compact and easy to install. The inverters have a PV input current of up to 30 A. “With strong parallel operation properties, its system power range covers from 25 to 500kW, which can meet up to 2 MWh C&I PV storage system capacity requirements,” said a company spokesperson.

There are five versions of the inverters, with nominal power ratings of 25 kW, 30 kW, 36 kW, 40 kW, and 50 kW. They have an efficiency rating of 98.8%, and a European efficiency of 98.3%. They measure 800 mm x 620 mm x 300 mm and weigh in at 72 kg.

The Chinese inverter maker said the new products come with four maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs, with a range of 200 V to 850 V. The maximum input voltage is 1,000 V.

The inverters can be used in projects at altitudes of up to 3,000 meters, with temperatures ranging from -30 C to 60 C. They feature lithium batteries with a voltage range of 135 V to 750 V and a maximum charge/discharge current of 100 A.

The inverter supports up to 125% AC output overloading, maximum 200% back-up output overloading at 60s, and features UPS-level switching within 20ms. “Thanks to this outstanding performance, electrical safety is greatly guaranteed during operation,” the company said.

Solinteg recently released single-phase inverters for residential PV and hybrid inverters with outputs ranging from 3 kW to 9 kW.