Solitek releases half-cut bifacial 420 W TOPCon solar module

Lithuanian module manufacturer Solitek has unveiled a new full-black bifacial solar module based on TOPCon cell technology.
The manufacturer said its new 108-cell Blackstar B108 420W panel is based on n-type half-cut M10 TOPCon solar cells. It has a power output of 420 W and a power conversion efficiency of 21.51%.
The modules measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 25 kg. They feature a glass-glass design with a black anodized aluminum frame, with the glass having a thickness of 2mm. The front side is based on heat-strengthened and anti-reflective glass, while the back side uses float glass.
Its open-circuit voltage is between 50.1 V and 52.6 V and the short-circuit current is of 10.50 A to 10.71 A. Solitek says the design can withstand up to 8,100 pascals (Pa) of snow load and up to 3,600 Pa of wind load. It also features a split junction box with an IP68 enclosure. The maximum system voltage is 1,000 V.
The product comes with 30-year product and efficiency warranties. The company said the panel will offer 90% of the initial efficiency after 30 years, or 0.31% per annum after the first year’s 1% reduction.
Solitek said the module is already making its way into new PV plants, such as an alpine retaining wall project that Switzerland’s Engadiner Kraftwerke completed in December. A similar Swiss plant was also commissioned in December, featuring mounting equipment from K2 Systems and solar modules from an undisclosed supplier in the Swiss canton of Appenzell Ausserhoden.
Source: pv magazine