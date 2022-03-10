Sonnedix acquires Polish solar developer Sun Power Energy

A PV plant operated by Sonnedix.

UK-based independent power producer Sonnedix has agreed to acquire Sun Power Energy, a Polish solar project developer based in Warsaw, for an undisclosed sum.

Sun Power Energy has a PV project pipeline in Poland that exceeds 1GW, Sonnedix said in a statement.

Poland is the second entry into a new market by Sonnedix in recent months, after its first acquisition in Germany of an operational portfolio of 5.6MW, in December 2021. Sonnedix is ​​now present in six European countries as well as in Chile, the United States and Japan.

“The acquisition of the Sun Power Energy platform aligns perfectly with our growth strategy for Europe; we are gaining an excellent local team and an impressive pipeline as a catalyst for our ambitious growth strategy for Poland,” said Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix.

Sun Power Energy CEO Justyna Nesteruk will join Sonnedix as head of growth and director of representation in Poland.

The acquisition of Poland’s Sun Power brings Sonnedix’s total capacity of operating assets and projects under development and construction to more than 6.5GW worldwide. The global solar IPP states that it is actively seeking new growth opportunities through the acquisition of both operational and development projects.