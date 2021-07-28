Sonnedix begins construction of 50 MW Badajoz project

A satellite image of Spain

The Los Frailes (The Friars) solar park will take Sonnedix’ Spanish portfolio to more than 1 GW, according to the developer.

Renewables developer Sonnedix this morning announced the start of construction of its largest solar project in Spain to date – the 50 MW, 111ha Sonnedix Los Frailes park in Badajoz.

The JPMorgan Chase-controlled developer said the project would create 250 jobs during the construction phase of a ‘grid-parity’ project which is expected to generate around 102 GWh of solar electricity per year. The developer did not give a cost for the project.

Sonnedix secured a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) from Norwegian state-owned renewables business Statkraft in June 2020, for 100 GWh of the annual output from the Badajoz facility. Although Sonnedix did not announce an expected date for the start of generation at the site in today’s press release, pv magazine reported in June last year, the PPA would start this year.

The project, in southwestern Spain, will be connected to the Vaguadas substation, Sonnedix said, and is expected to generate enough solar electricity to power 36,500 homes. The developer has not specified how much Statkraft will pay for each kilowatt-hour generated by the Los Frailes park.

Sonnedix CEO Axel Thiemann, quoted in today’s press release, said: “We are excited to start the construction of our largest project to date in Spain, a milestone that highlights both our strong commitment to the Spanish market and our potential to expand our platform worldwide. We are very proud of our hard working and committed team in Spain, which has doubled [in size] in the last year, and we look forward to continue developing and acquiring solar PV projects in the country, playing an important role in the energy transition as well as the post-pandemic economic recovery.”

Sonnedix says it has 365 MW of operational solar generation capacity in Spain and a development pipeline of more than 600 MW which, with the Los Frailes site thrown in, adds up to a Spanish footprint of more than 1 GW.