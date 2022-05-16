Sony confirms its new PlayStation Plus tiers will launch on June 13, reveals list of games

Sony announced today that its revamped PlayStation Plus gaming subscription tires will launch in the United States on June 13th. The new PlayStation Plus tiers offer a similar to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, which gives users access to a library of rotating games for a monthly fee. Sony has also released a list of games that will be available during the launch time frame. It’s worth noting that Sony’s new subscription tiers won’t include new first-party games, such as “Horizon Zero Dawn and “Horizon Forbidden West,” at least not at launch.

The lowest tier of the subscription service is called “PlayStation Plus Essential” and comes with the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members have today and costs $9.99 per month. The middle tier, which is called “PlayStation Plus Extra,” comes with all the same perks as the Essential tier but includes a selection of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games. Sony notes that games in the Extra tier can be downloaded for online play. The Extra tier costs $14.99 per month.

The top tier of the subscription service is called “PlayStation Plus Premium” and comes with access to everything in the Essential and Extra tiers along with 340 games, including PS3 titles you can stream via the cloud. The tier will also have classic games available in both streaming and download options, including original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP games. The tier, which costs $17.99 per month, also includes time-limited game trials, so customers will be able to try select games before buying them. Sony revealed that some of the titles that will be part of the trials include “Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection,” “Horizon Forbidden West,” “Cyberpunk 2077,” “Farming Simulator 2022,” “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands” and “WWE 2K22.”

Sony also revealed that Ubisoft is bringing its subscription package to PlayStation as Ubisoft Plus Classics. Access to Ubisoft+ Classics games is a benefit for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members.

The company also notes that the games available in its PlayStation Plus games catalog will continue to refresh. PlayStation Plus Essential players will see a monthly refresh on the first Tuesday of the month, whereas Playstation Plus Extra and Premium players will see a monthly refresh in the middle of each month.

Here’s a list of the first-party PS5 and PS4 games that will be available at launch for PlayStation Plus Extra and Plus Premium players:

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4

Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Here’s a list of the third-party PS5 and PS4 games that will be available at launch for PlayStation Plus Extra and Plus Premium players:

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4

Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4

Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4

Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4

Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4

The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4

Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4

Here’s a list of the classic games that will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium members:

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation

Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation

Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation

PlayStation Plus Premium members will also get access to the following selection of remastered games:

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

FantaVision | SIE, PS4

Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Lastly, here’s the list of the PS3 games that will be available to stream and play on PS4, PS5 and PC.

Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3

Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3

Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

rain | Japan Studio, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3

Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Sony notes that title availability may vary by local market and that some games may not be available to stream until after launch, but they will be available to download and play. The new subscription offerings will launch in Asia on May 24th, in Japan on June 2nd, North and South America on June 13th, and in Europe, Australia and New Zealand on June 23rd.