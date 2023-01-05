Sony offers a sneak peek at Neil Blomkamp’s ‘Gran Turismo’ film

Sony’s CES press conference is always a real smorgasbord of the electronics giant’s different media offerings. Tonight it kicked things off my bringing District 9 director, Neil Blomkamp, to offer some insight into the filming of his upcoming Gran Turismo adaptation.

Sony’s perfected a lot of unique camera tricks in order to capture the look and feel of the perennial favorite racing series. Remember, the studio was also behind this year’s incredibly well-shot Top Gun Sequel, Maverick.

[embedded content]

Announced last May, the film costars David Harbour, Darren Barnet and Orlando Bloom. “It’s bad ass race car action, that you’re going to feel like you’re in the middle of,” says Harbour.

According to the film’s log line (via Deadline), “Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenageGran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver.”

2001 Mark Wahlberg vehicle Rockstar, anyone?

The film due out in theaters August 11 from Sony Pictures. The company also announced that Gran Turismo is headed for its upcoming PSVR 2 device.