South African data center signs up for 87 MW of solar

Vantage Data Centers broke ground on its new data center campus in Johannesburg in October.

SolarAfrica installs panels for commercial clients and sells them the electricity generated through a power purchase agreement.

Around a third of the energy needs of a new data center set to open in Johannesburg in July will be met by solar.

US-based Vantage Data Centers has signed a 20-year agreement to purchase solar power from South African commercial installer SolarAfrica, named as African Solar Company of the Year by the Africa Solar Industry Association in 2021.

The agreement will provide 87 MWp of solar for Vantage’s Johannesburg campus site, which will eventually feature 80 MW of computing capacity across three locations in Waterfall City and have a 60,000m2 footprint.

Vantage plans to open a first, 16 MW phase of the $1 billion site, its first in Africa, this year.

Vantage aims to have net zero carbon operation by 2030.

Justin Jenkins, Vantage’s CEO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and president of Vantage UK, said: “Not only will energy from this investment be used to power our Johannesburg campus but it will also serve as another example of using solar-driven energy across the data center industry. Solar energy faces increasing demand, driving prices higher across South Africa in the near term. This investment, however, will ensure a stable price for our customers.”