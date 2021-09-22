South African miner tenders 70 MW solar plant

The Grootegeluk coal mine in South Africa, operated by Exxaro, will host a 70 MWac solar plant.

Pretoria-based miner Exxaro Resources Ltd is tendering an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services and five-year operations and maintenance contract for a solar project at its Grootegeluk coal mine.

Companies have until October 19 to bid to install and operate the planned 70 MWac, grid-connected array at the mine, which is 25km from the town of Lephalale, in the Limpopo province of northern South Africa.

A request-for-information tender document published on the website of trade body the South Africa Photovoltaic Industry Association yesterday stipulated applicants must have EPC and operating experience of at least three 50 MWac-plus solar sites.