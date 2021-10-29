South Africa’s 2.6 GW renewables tender draws lowest solar bid of $0.02481/kWh

South Africa reached a cumulative PV capacity of 4,172 MW at the end of 2020.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/20496439165_305f879a10_o1-600×401.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/20496439165_305f879a10_o1-1200×801.jpg”>

South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced the results of the fifth round of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP).



Overall, the South African authorities allocated 2,583 MW of renewable energy capacity across 25 projects ranging in size from 75 to 140 MW.

The procurement exercise’s lowest bid of ZAR 0.34425 ($0.02779) was submitted for a 124 MW wind facility planned to be built in Hantam, in the Northern Cape region, while for the solar technology the lowest price was ZAR 0.37479 ($0.02481), which was offered for six 75 MW solar parks expected to be constructed in Tokologo, an administrative area in the Lejweleputswa District of the Free State region.

The ministry had initially pre-selected 39 wind projects and 63 solar projects to compete in the tender.

Popular content

Norwegian developer Scatec said in a press release it secured 273 MW of PV capacity in the procurement exercise. “Scatec will own 51% of the equity in the projects with H1 Holdings, our local Black Economic Empowerment partner owning 46,5% and a Community Trust holding 2.5%. Financial close is expected in the first half of 2022 with grid connection and commercial operation by the end of 2023,” the company stated, without providing further details.