South Africa’s Eskom kicks off 36.5 MW/146 MWh storage tender

Eskom substation

Eskom has launched a new tender for two large-scale battery projects totaling 36.5 MW/146 MWh of energy storage capacity.

The state-owned South African utility is seeking companies to design, build and operate storage systems totaling 35 MW/140 MWh at its Melkhout substations, in Eastern Cape province, and a 1.5 MW/6 MWh storage system plus a 2.04 MW PV system at its Mier substation in Rietfontein, Northern Cape province. The African Development Bank and the New Development Bank have agreed to provide financing.

The two projects should be commissioned within a period of six months or earlier, to a maximum period of eight months. Selected bidders should operate the projects and provide maintenance services for a period of five years.

The tender is open to companies from any country. Interested developers have until March 1, 2023, to submit their bids.

The procurement is part of the first phase of a BESS initiative by the South African government, totaling 500 MW of energy storage. Last week, Eskom and South Korea’s Hyosung Heavy Industries started building South Africa’s first BESS system at the utility’s Elandskop substation. The 8 MW/32 MWh project is part of the 343 MW battery procurement announced in August.