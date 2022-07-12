South Sudan set for grid solar

The capital of South Sudan is set to host a new 12 MWp grid-connected solar plant.

The nation had just 1 MW of grid solar at the end of 2021, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), but that figure could be set to leap thanks to a project under development in Juba by Ugandan company Aptech Africa.

Aptech, which installed a solar rooftop-diesel system for the Upper Nile University of Malakal in South Sudan in November, has secured government approval to buy the electricity from the new project. The Juba project will be financed by Ezra Construction, which is part of the South Sudanese Ezra Group, an Aptech Africa representative told pv magazine.

IRENA’s latest figures show that South Sudan’s 1 MW of grid solar has been in place since the end of 2018.