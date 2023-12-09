Space Bugs and Bioprinted Hearts: Science-Packed Week on the ISS

The Expedition 70 crew wrapped up the work week with microbiology, bioprinting, and ultrasound scans aboard the International Space StationThe International Space Station (ISS) is a large spacecraft in orbit around the Earth that serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. It was launched in 1998 and has been continuously occupied by rotating crews of astronauts and cosmonauts from around the world since 2000. The ISS is a joint project of five space agencies: NASA (USA), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada). It orbits the Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometers (250 miles), and provides a unique platform for scientific research, technological development, and human space exploration.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>International Space Station (ISS). Cardiac research and fluid physics also rounded out the microgravity science schedule for the orbital septet.

Uncontrolled microbial growth is a potential threat to spacecraft possibly contaminating and corroding systems and affecting the health of space crews. Researchers are exploring how to identify and disinfect microbes to protect spacecraft and crews traveling longer and farther away from Earth.

NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>NASA Flight Engineers Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara partnered together and researched ways to control microbial growth inside the Kibo laboratory module. The duo took turns treating bacteria samples in Kibo’s Life Science Glovebox helping scientists learn how to promote successful long-term spaceflights and protect extreme environments on Earth.

Moghbeli also assisted Commander Andreas Mogensen of ESA (European Space AgencyThe European Space Agency (ESA) is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to the exploration and study of space. ESA was established in 1975 and has 22 member states, with its headquarters located in Paris, France. ESA is responsible for the development and coordination of Europe's space activities, including the design, construction, and launch of spacecraft and satellites for scientific research and Earth observation. Some of ESA's flagship missions have included the Rosetta mission to study a comet, the Gaia mission to create a 3D map of the Milky Way, and the ExoMars mission to search for evidence of past or present life on Mars.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>European Space Agency) as he removed tissue cassettes containing cardiac cells from the BioFabrication Facility. The 3D bioprinter is demonstrating the potential to manufacture human organs in space from existing patient cells. The samples are then stowed in an advanced sample processor for incubation allowing the tissues to cohesively form on a cellular level. Mogensen earlier studied water recovery and purification techniques under microgravity conditions.

O’Hara began her day conducting ultrasound scans and collecting blood pressure measurements with Flight Engineer Satoshi Furukawa from JAXAFormed in 2003, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) was born through the merger of three institutions, namely the Institute of Space and Astronautical Science (ISAS), the National Aerospace Laboratory of Japan (NAL) and the National Space Development Agency of Japan (NASDA). JAXA performs various activities related to aerospace, from basic research in the aerospace field to development and utilization and is responsible for research, technology development, and launch of satellites into orbit, and is involved in advanced missions such as asteroid exploration and possible human exploration of the Moon.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency). The biomedical work was done in conjunction with doctors on the ground and is part of the CIPHER suite of 14 human research experiments. Afterward, Furukawa swapped cargo in and out of the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft as it counts down to undocking from the station later this month and returning to important research samples to Earth.

Working in the RoscosmosRoscosmos, also known as the Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities, is the Russian government agency responsible for space activities, including the development and operation of spacecraft, launch vehicles, and space stations. It was formed in 2015 through the merger of the Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) and the United Rocket and Space Corporation. Roscosmos is responsible for Russia's space program and works closely with other international space agencies on joint projects, such as the International Space Station. The agency is also involved in a wide range of space-related activities, including scientific research, earth observation, telecommunications, and manned spaceflight.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>Roscosmos segment of the orbiting lab, three cosmonauts began their morning conducting cardiac research. The trio of flight engineers, Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub, and Konstantin Borisov, participated in the study that measures the bioelectrical activity of the heart as it rests in weightlessness. Afterward, the cosmonauts each participated in a computerized test solving problems for a study exploring how crews and mission controllers can communicate better.

Kononenko later examined eggs in an incubator for a space biology study then checked ventilation systems in the Nauka science module. Chub moved on and investigated how magnetic and electrical fields affect fluid systems in microgravity. Finally, Borisov worked on a variety of science tasks throughout the day including watering and photographing plants and configuring an array of research hardware.