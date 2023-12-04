Space Rendezvous: Progress 86’s Critical Cargo Arrives at the International Space Station

The RoscosmosRoscosmos, also known as the Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities, is the Russian government agency responsible for space activities, including the development and operation of spacecraft, launch vehicles, and space stations. It was formed in 2015 through the merger of the Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) and the United Rocket and Space Corporation. Roscosmos is responsible for Russia's space program and works closely with other international space agencies on joint projects, such as the International Space Station. The agency is also involved in a wide range of space-related activities, including scientific research, earth observation, telecommunications, and manned spaceflight.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Roscosmos Progress 86 spacecraft, launched from Kazakhstan, successfully docked with the ISS on December 3, 2023, delivering nearly three tons of supplies for the Expedition 70 crew.

An uncrewed Roscosmos Progress 86 spacecraft arrived at the International Space StationThe International Space Station (ISS) is a large spacecraft in orbit around the Earth that serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. It was launched in 1998 and has been continuously occupied by rotating crews of astronauts and cosmonauts from around the world since 2000. The ISS is a joint project of five space agencies: NASA (USA), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada). It orbits the Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometers (250 miles), and provides a unique platform for scientific research, technological development, and human space exploration.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>International Space Station’s Poisk module at 6:18 a.m. ESTEST is an abbreviation for Eastern Standard Time, the time zone for the eastern coast of the United States and Canada when observing standard time (autumn/winter). It is five hours behind Coordinated Universal Time. New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston, and the Kennedy Space Center are in the Eastern Time Zone (ET).” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>EST on December 3, 2023. The spacecraft launched on a Soyuz rocket at 4:25 a.m. EST Friday, December 1 (2:25 p.m. Baikonur time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Progress is delivering almost three tons of food, fuel, and supplies to the International Space Station for the Expedition 70 crew.

Roscosmos’ Progress spacecraft is a series of uncrewed cargo spacecraft, a pivotal component of Russia’s space program. Designed for resupply missions to space stations, these spacecraft have evolved through several variants since their inception in the 1970s. The technical aspects of these spacecraft are notable for their efficiency and reliability in space logistics.

Progress spacecraft are based on the Soyuz spacecraft design but are modified for cargo transportation. They typically have a pressurized cargo area for scientific equipment, food, and other supplies, along with an unpressurized section for fuel and water. The total cargo capacity varies depending on the model but generally falls around 2,500 to 3,000 kilograms.

Over the years, Progress spacecraft have seen several upgrades. The latest in the series, the Progress MS variant, features improved solar panels, enhanced thrusters, a modernized communication system, and upgraded safety features. These improvements enhance the spacecraft’s performance and reliability.

Progress spacecraft have been instrumental in supporting continuous human presence in space, especially for the International Space Station. By delivering essential supplies and equipment, they play a crucial role in maintaining the operation and habitation of space stations.