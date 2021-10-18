Space startups: Connect with VCs and find funding opportunities at TC Sessions: Space 2021

If there’s one thing aspiring space startup founders have in common, it’s the need to secure funding — massive amounts of funding. Space tech of any variety doesn’t come cheap, but the good news is you can find access to funding opportunities at TC Sessions: Space 2021, which takes flight December 14-15.

On the flip side of that very expensive coin, it takes a special kind of investor to gamble a ton of money — not to mention their reputation — on startups expanding the frontier of technology.

Those are precisely the types of investors you’ll find at TC Sessions: Space. They’ll present on various panels, engage with attendees and answer your burning questions about funding a sustainable space economy. What’s more, they’ll be on the lookout for suitable candidates for their portfolios.

Here’s a preview of just some of the VCs who will be in the virtual house. Bring your best pitch, your most pressing questions and get ready to impress the space pants off these super-funders.

Chad Anderson is the founder and managing partner of Space Capital, a seed-stage venture capital firm with $80 million under management.

Dr. Jonathan Fentzke is a space scientist by training and an experienced entrepreneur, mentor and investor. He is currently a Deeptech investor and managing director at Techstars.

Tess Hatch, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, invests in technology and people who believe as strongly as she does that frontier technology, specifically the commercialization of space, drones, autonomous vehicles and agriculture and food technology, will develop solutions for societal problems.

Lisa Rich, founder and COO of Xplore, is a successful investor, strategist, communicator and operator. She is also the founder and managing partner of Hemisphere Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on frontier tech and Top VC in the space sector.

