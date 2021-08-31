SpaceX Cargo Dragon Successfully Docks to International Space Station

While the International Space Station was traveling about 260 miles over the Western Australia, a SpaceXCommonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft.”>SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft autonomously docked to the forward-facing port of the orbiting laboratory’s Harmony module at 10:30 a.m. EDT, Monday, August 30. Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. It’s vision is “To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.””>NASA monitored operations.

SpaceX’s 23rd contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA to the International Space Station delivered more than 4,800 pounds of science, research, crew supplies, and vehicle hardware, to the orbital laboratory and its crew. This is the third mission under SpaceX’s Commercial Resupply Services-2 contract with NASA. Launch was targeted for Saturday, August 28 at 3:37 a.m. EDT, but was scrubbed due to weather. Instead, it launched on Sunday, August 29 at 3:14 a.m. EDT.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will send the company’s Dragon spacecraft, filled with over 4,800 pounds of research, crew supplies and hardware to the space station to support expeditions 65 and 66.

Hardware

Launch:

Oxygen Generator System (OGS) Rack Relocation Kit – Critical hardware to support the swap of the OGS Rack and ESA Life Support Rack between Node 3 and US Lab to enable the creation of the Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Integrated Air String in the US Lab.

– Critical hardware to support the swap of the OGS Rack and ESA Life Support Rack between Node 3 and US Lab to enable the creation of the Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Integrated Air String in the US Lab. Purge Pump and Separator Assembly (PPSA) Hardware – Hardware to augment power capability inside Water Recovery System Rack #2, as well as cabling to enable use between the upcoming PPSA and the Ku-Band Power Supply for down converting power.

– Hardware to augment power capability inside Water Recovery System Rack #2, as well as cabling to enable use between the upcoming PPSA and the Ku-Band Power Supply for down converting power. Brine Processor Assembly ( BPABisphenol A (BPA) is a chemical compound that is used primarily to make polycarbonate plastic and epoxy resins. Commercial use began in the 1950’s and estimates show that over 4 million metric tons of the BPA chemical compound were produced for manufacturing in 2015.”>BPA ) Filter Assembly – Newly developed hardware to support the continued operations of the BPA on-orbit using custom filters with selective adsorbent material.

– Newly developed hardware to support the continued operations of the BPA on-orbit using custom filters with selective adsorbent material. Hydrogen Sensor – Critical ECLSS hardware that monitors for the presence of excess hydrogen in the generated oxygen, which helps inform NASA of problems with the Oxygen Generator System’s cell stack.

– Critical ECLSS hardware that monitors for the presence of excess hydrogen in the generated oxygen, which helps inform NASA of problems with the Oxygen Generator System’s cell stack. CO2 Sample Container Relative Humidity – Upgraded shuttle-era grab sample container technology that has been modified to support critical exploration development goals with Thermal Amine, 4 Bed CO2, and Mini CO2 technology demonstrations.

– Upgraded shuttle-era grab sample container technology that has been modified to support critical exploration development goals with Thermal Amine, 4 Bed CO2, and Mini CO2 technology demonstrations. Rodent Research Habitats and Transporters – Rodents and support hardware required for the rodent specific research mission to be conducted during the upcoming increment.

